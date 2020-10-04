1/1
Barb GROBMYER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barb's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GROBMYER, Barb Barb Grobmyer, 69, passed peacefully at home while surrounded by family on October 1, 2020. Barb faithfully served her many roles as a devout mother, and grandmother; joyful daughter, sister, and aunt; great friend to many; and server of the poor. Barb's primary vocation in life was her 46 year marriage to her surviving husband, John "Jack" Grobmyer. Her marriage will be her lasting legacy, a shining example to all. In the model of her patron St. Therese, the "Little Flower", Barb performed the smallest of tasks with the greatest love. This is most manifested in her years of service to the Saint Vincent de Paul society and teaching high school religion class at Incarnation Parish. Her greatest joy was time with family. Her defining virtue of constancy - being selflessly there for all those she loved - would later be matched by her courage while suffering at the end. Barb is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Catherine Rotterman and her granddaughter, Irene Magdalene Grobmyer. She is survived by her beloved husband, John "Jack" Grobmyer; her daughter, Katie (Mike) Toleman; her son, Bob (Paula) Grobmyer; and grandchildren, Karen, Esther, Felicity, Jack, and Marian; brothers, Michael (Jan) Rotterman, Bobby (Brenda) Rotterman, and sister, Mary Ann (Vinny) Porreca; step-mother, Doris Rotterman; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, too many to be named. Arrangements include funeral mass at Incarnation Church, Centerville, 11:00AM on Tuesday, October 6, with public viewing prior to service starting at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society of Dayton. On line condolences maybe made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved