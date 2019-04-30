|
HIXSON, Barb Passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's. She was born to Phillip Sr. and Rose Altieri. Barb spent 30 plus years helping others as an LPN. She is survived by her father; daughter, Marirose (Scott) Adams; grandsons, Greg Abney and Donald W. Hixson Jr.; siblings, Marcia Siebenburgen, Phil Altieri Jr., Jan Abram and Margaret Patterson and special friends from "Kids in the Pool." Barb was preceded in death by her mother and son, Donald W. Hixson Sr.. Visitation will be at the Colligan Funeral Home on Friday May 3, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Parkinson Foundation, 200 SE First Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Online condolences to www.colliganfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019