ISHMAN, Barbara A. 61 of Springfield, Ohio passed away June 24, 2019. She was born April 18, 1958 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of James and Dorothy (Crossley) Ishman who preceded her in death. Barbara was employed at the corporate office of Speedway as a Financial Analyst in the treasury department. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Katorya "Torrie" (Richard) Hill; grandchildren, Se'Quan Gibson Kennedy Hill, Malik Hill, Richard Hill and Donna Hill; brothers, James Jr., Timothy, Gary (Christie) and Damon Ishman all of Springfield, Ohio and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation is Monday, July 1, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. in St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 30, 2019