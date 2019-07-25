BAILEY, Barbara J. Age 88, of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant with her loving family by her side. She was born on May 31, 1931, in Bloomington, Indiana, the daughter of the late Carl and Vivian (Richardson) Lawson. She was a faithful, devoted member of Unity of Garden Park Church in Cincinnati. Barbara loved to read, listen to bluegrass music and go line dancing, especially with her dear friend, Marti Hamilton. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Cindy (the late William) Arney, Mark Parshall, Mike (Pam) Tom and Mary (the late James) Williams; grandchildren, Deborah Radabaugh, Wilma Smith, Richard Arney, Christina Bennett, Amanda Asher, Michael Tom, Tara Tom, Christopher Parshall, Charles Parshall and Danielle Smith; 29 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; sister, Mary Lawson; and niece, Heather Lampert. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Larry Bailey; her children, Charles Parshall and Susan Riley; and her brother, Mike Lawson. A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 12:00pm, at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown, OH 45044. Visitation will be held prior to the services from 11:00am-12:00pm on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions may be made to the , 644 Linn St., Suite #1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Please sign the online guestbook at www.WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com Published in Journal-News on July 25, 2019