|
|
BALSKEY, Barbara L. Age 73, passed away Sept 5, 2019 at . She was a 1964 graduate of Belmont High School. She is survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and very close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert Sr. and Betty Lou (Pridy) Balskey and one brother Robert Jr. A celebration of life will be held on Sat. Sept 14, 2019 from 10am to noon at Tobias Funeral Home-Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019