George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
(937)277-9290
Barbara BARNHART
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:30 AM
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
View Map
Barbara BARNHART Obituary
BARNHART, Barbara G. 77, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. She was born to the late Winfield, Sr. & Bernice (Deeter) Miller on Dec. 6, 1942 in Dayton, OH. Barbara was retired from the Montgomery County Courts after over 20 years of service. She was a faithful Christian her whole life. Survived by her husband of 50 years, Glenn D. Barnhart; 2 sons, Jay Barnhart (Kimberly) and Todd Barnhart; grandson, Jaxson; sister, Margie Hursey; 2 brothers, Winfield Miller, Jr. (Barbara) and Dale Miller (Rita); a host of other family and friends. Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. Interment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. If desired, memorial donations can be made to Ohio's . Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020
