BARNHART, Barbara G. 77, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. She was born to the late Winfield, Sr. & Bernice (Deeter) Miller on Dec. 6, 1942 in Dayton, OH. Barbara was retired from the Montgomery County Courts after over 20 years of service. She was a faithful Christian her whole life. Survived by her husband of 50 years, Glenn D. Barnhart; 2 sons, Jay Barnhart (Kimberly) and Todd Barnhart; grandson, Jaxson; sister, Margie Hursey; 2 brothers, Winfield Miller, Jr. (Barbara) and Dale Miller (Rita); a host of other family and friends. Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. Interment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. If desired, memorial donations can be made to Ohio's . Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020