BLOOMBERG (nee: Romohr), Barbara Jo 73 of Morrow, died on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Born on November 23, 1945 to Albert "Bud" and Bernice (nee: Rice) Romohr in Lebanon, OH. Preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Bonnie Jean Romohr. She is survived by her husband, Edward Kalb, one son, Thomas (Cathy) Bloomberg of Morrow, Elizabeth (Denny) Brock of Morrow, one step-son Simon (Frances) Kalb, grandchildren, Raven (Cody Cook) Wise, Ryan Wise, Brooke (Dan) Armendinger, Skylar (Brian) Toups, Jordan (Michael) Mullendore, and Grace Bloomberg, five great-grandchildren, Ava Wise, Ainsley and Jayce Armendinger, and David and Emerson Mullendore. Barbara had a passion for dancing, and taught dance for over 40 years at her home in Morrow. Because of her teaching, and a yearly dance recital, she became acquainted with many families within the village. Through her dance instruction, her bright, outgoing personality, and her outstanding sense of humor, she touched many lives during her 73 years. As she was a lifelong resident of Morrow, her presence will surely be missed in the village. Visitation, Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 5:00 PM-8:00 PM with a service on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 10:30 AM, all at the Vale-Hoskins Funeral Home, Morrow. Interment followed in Morrow Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Myles Ahead Animal Rescue or . Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hoskinsfh.com.
Published in Today's Pulse Lebanon-Mason on Sept. 22, 2019
