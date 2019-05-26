BOERGER, Barbara A. 71, of Springfield, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 in Forest Glen after a brief battle with cancer. Barb was born January 17, 1948 in Morehead, Kentucky to Richard and Corda (Sergent) Lovelace. She enjoyed traveling and bowling, and loved watching Nascar and the Cincinnati Reds. Survivors include five nieces and nephews, Adam (David) Lovelace, Doug (Linda) Lewis, Tina Gregory, Denelle (John) Lovelace and Liz (Todd) Downs; numerous great nieces, nephews and cousins; close friends, Rill (Kim) Thompson and their children, Randi (Trevor) Whalen, Kathy Rose, Amber (Zach) Farkas and Rill Allen Thompson, II, and Robert (Teresa) Webb and many others; sisters-in-law, Nancy Boerger and Denise Lovelace; and her cats, Kacey, Cali, Charlie, Katie and Tommy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward in 2013; and a brother, Donald Lovelace. The family would like to thank Dr. Thomas Erickson, Dr. Filix Kencana, and the entire staff at Forest Glen for their kind and compassionate care. Visitation will be held from 12:30 - 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, with burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare League. Published in Springfield News Sun on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary