BOOHER (Scherer), Barbara Ann Barbara passed away on September 25, 2019. Barbara was born on April 2, 1932 to Harold Scherer and Mary Elizabeth (Meyers) Scherer in Tipp City, Ohio. Barbara excelled academically, being one of the first females to be awarded a full academic scholarship to Wittenberg University from Tipp City High School. Her accomplishments as a musician included being first chair clarinet and achieving the highest state marks in clarinet competition as well as being accomplished in playing the piano and the organ. Her children cherish the memories of 'turning the pages' while she played the church organ at Sunday services. She also loved dance, having taken lessons from the age of 3 into her teenage years with 'tap' being her favorite. Barbara's greatest love and in her mind her greatest life accomplishment was her devotion to and love for her family which included her husband, Ned Franklin Booher (married for 66 years), her son, Michael (and his children, Bradley Booher, Whitney (Jared) Booher Coco and their children Jacqueline age 7, Wesley age 5 and Jace age 2) her daughter Sheri (Terry) Booher Stoddard (and their children, Dana Stoddard, Shannon (Christian) Yrizarry and their children Kingston age 6, Lincoln age 4 and Brooklyn age 6 months) and her daughter Michelle (Janet Adams) Booher. Barbara began her career path in the working world at age 13 with her job at Joyners in Tipp City, Ohio and worked various jobs throughout her career including Secretary to the Vice President of Ohio Northern University while Ned was in school, 20 + years with the Argus Sentinal Newspaper in Trotwood, Ohio, and 20 + years at Notre Dame High School in Riverside, California. After all was said and done, she felt her 'most important job' was as wife and mother in support of her family. Her support of Ned and his love for Football (she was the consummate 'Football Coaches Wife") and educating youth created many memories, friends and lifelong values which her children and family friends had the opportunity to live and share with her over the 87 years of her life. Least we not forget her passion for her trips to Pechanga with her family and friends where her 'lucky touch' became a piece of family lore that will be with us forever! Her children and grandchildren have always felt that they were blessed to have had such a strong, loving, caring and intelligent woman as an example in preparing their children and grandchildren for the future and what lies ahead! Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Mary Scherer, her brother, Phillip Scherer, her daughter-in-law, Jacqueline Carlton Booher. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019