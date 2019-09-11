Home

Services
Arpp & Root Funeral Home
29 N Main St
Germantown, OH 45327
(937) 855-2011
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Germantown United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Germantown United Methodist Church
525 Farmersville Pike
Germantown, OH
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Germantown Union Cemetery.
1938 - 2019
BURNS, Barbara L. Age 81 of Germantown passed away September 10, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born in Dayton, OH to the late Cliff and Alice (Figley) Williams, graduated from Middletown HS in 1956 and was a member of Germantown United Methodist Church. Barb retired from West Carrollton City Schools where she was "the lunch lady", enjoyed square dancing and being outside working in the yard or her garden. Barb was a loving mother and grandmother, and was always a supportive wife to her husband who survives her, Delmar Burns. She is also survived by her sons Steven (Leslie) Burns and Matthew (Kimberly) Burns, her siblings Harold and Darryl Williams, Shirley Blakely and Lois Welch, 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00am at the Germantown United Methodist Church, 525 Farmersville Pike, Germantown, OH, burial immediately following at Germantown Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the church from 6:00-8:00PM. Serving the family is Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N. Main St. Germantown. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 11, 2019
