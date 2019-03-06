BUTTS, Barbara E. Barbara E. (Pace) Blevins Butts, 87, of Miamisburg, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. She was born March 12, 1931 in St. Charles, Virginia, the daughter of James and Sarah (Petrey) Pace. She was a 1950 graduate of St. Charles High School and she retired from General Motors Truck & Bus. Barbara was a member of Miamisburg Christian Church and the Jacob Eby Chapter Order of the Eastern Star. Barbara is survived by her son, Joseph (Linda) Blevins; daughters, Patricia (David) Rowland and Kimberly (Daniel) Mote; grandchildren, Stephanie Hertel, Maggie Rowland, Zane Rowland, Hanna (Daniel) Britt, Sarah (Mark) Blevins, Jordan Blevins, Sam (Jen) Mote, and Ellen Mote; great grandchildren, Sawyer and Emerson Hertel; sisters-in-law, Faye (Fred) Fox and Gertrude Blevins; as well as several beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Charles Blevins and Norman Butts; son, Michael Blevins; two brothers and eight sisters. A funeral service will be held at 1 PM beginning with an Eastern Star Service on Friday, March 8, 2019 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 11 AM. A private graveside service will be held at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary