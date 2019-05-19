BABB, Barbara C. Age 81, of Butler Twp., passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at her home after an extended illness. Barbara was born October 15, 1937 in Clinton, KY to the late Lewis & Ann Elizabeth (Sublett) Cooley. Barbara is survived by her loving husband of the past 55 years, Glen R. Babb; two children, Kevin L. Babb of Chicago, IL and Karen L. Babb of Vandalia, OH; one sister, Shirley Young (Milburn) of Lewisburg, KY; four grandchildren, Savannah, Seth, Skylor & Samuel. Barbara was a member of the First Baptist Church (Dayton) for the past 41 years. She was a retired home economics teacher and loved to teach others to sew and cook. Barbara was a graduate of Murray State University and earned a Master's of Art for teachers from Indiana University. She was a devoted mother to her children and grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. The family will be receiving friends from 10:00 11:00 a.m., Monday (5/20) at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 with Rev. Dr. Kent Berghuis officiating. Interment will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in memory of Barbara to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary