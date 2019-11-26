Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara CALLAHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara CALLAHAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara CALLAHAN Obituary
CALLAHAN, Barbara Ann Age 84, of Brunswick, GA and formerly of Franklin and Hillsboro; died Friday November 22, 2019 at Hospice of the Golden Isles. Barbara was born in Middletown, OH on November 6, 1935 to the late James Arthur and Dorothy Elizabeth (Lutz) Taylor. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Franklin and O.E.S. Chapter #535 Franklin. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Callahan and a brother James Taylor. Barbara is survived by her daughters, Catherine Hepburn and Beth (Kenneth) Young; two granddaughters, Rebekah Young and Rachael (Andrew) Devlin; a grandson, Seth (Ashley) Young; and a great grandson Malachi. Funeral Services are 1pm Wednesday November 27, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH with Jeff Kirby officiating. Burial will be in Springboro Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -