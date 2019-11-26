|
CALLAHAN, Barbara Ann Age 84, of Brunswick, GA and formerly of Franklin and Hillsboro; died Friday November 22, 2019 at Hospice of the Golden Isles. Barbara was born in Middletown, OH on November 6, 1935 to the late James Arthur and Dorothy Elizabeth (Lutz) Taylor. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Franklin and O.E.S. Chapter #535 Franklin. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Callahan and a brother James Taylor. Barbara is survived by her daughters, Catherine Hepburn and Beth (Kenneth) Young; two granddaughters, Rebekah Young and Rachael (Andrew) Devlin; a grandson, Seth (Ashley) Young; and a great grandson Malachi. Funeral Services are 1pm Wednesday November 27, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH with Jeff Kirby officiating. Burial will be in Springboro Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 26, 2019