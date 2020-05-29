CHANDLER, Barbara C. Age 83, of Fairfield, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was born August 20, 1936 in Dodsonville, Ohio, the daughter of the late James Reed Copeland and Wilma (nee Dick) Copeland. On June 15, 1957 in Hamilton, Ohio she married John F. "Jack" Chandler and he preceded her in death in 1999. Mrs. Chandler was a 1954 graduate of Hamilton High School and a Miami University graduate as well. She taught elementary school for 37 years, 33 of which were in the Hamilton City Schools, retiring in 1993. She kept in close contact with her fellow teachers in retirement. She was a member of the Fairfield Church of Christ, the Order of Eastern Star Washington Chapter #195, and Delta Kappa Gamma. Mrs. Chandler is survived by her two daughters, Helen (Jay) Meyer and Nancy (Jeremy) Fields; and two granddaughters, Taryn (Cody) Stoeppel and Taylor Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Copeland. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Monday, June 1, 2020 from 5:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 PM. Private burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Journal-News on May 29, 2020.