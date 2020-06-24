CHINN (Thompson), Barbara Virginia Age 78, of West Carrollton, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center. She was born June 20, 1942, in Newport News, Virginia, the daughter of the late James Thompson and Bernice (Shover) Koogler. Along with her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by her son, Charles Chinn; granddaughter, Heather Chinn, and brother, Pearl Edward Thompson. Barbara graduated from Nettie Lee Roth High School in 1960. While raising her children, she was a paramedic for the City of West Carrollton and became a cake decorator at Woody's Market. After working for Woody's, she later worked for Frigidaire and retired from General Motors after many years of dedicated service. She was a devoted member of the Jacob Eby Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star in West Carrollton. Barbara enjoyed cooking for her family but especially loved spoiling her grandchildren. Barbara is survived by her loving children, Martin (Carol) Chinn and Cherlyn (David Grove) Sanders-Grove; grandsons, Brandon Sanders and Shane Sanders; bonus granddaughters, Kyrie Ross and Rachel (Zain Lewis) Ross; bonus great-granddaughters, Lylah Ross, Zoey and Ruby Lewis; siblings, Shirley Mullins, James (Lucille) Thompson, Phillip (Maria) Thompson and Kieffer (Ngoc) Thompson; she is also survived by numerous family and friends. Family will receive friends Friday, June 26, 2020, from 6-8pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439, where a funeral service will take place at 10:30am on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Chaplain Brian Reinicke officiating. Barbara will be laid to rest at Highland Memorial Gardens in Miamisburg, Ohio, after the funeral service. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 24, 2020.