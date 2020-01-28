Home

Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 892-1524
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
12:30 PM
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:30 PM
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
1945 - 2020
Barbara CLAYTON Obituary
CLAYTON, Barbara Lou Hamilton died peacefully on January 24, 2020 at the age of 74. She was born to Harold and Marguerite Kibbie on May 24, 1945 in Parkersburg, West Virginia. Barbara was predeceased by her husband Earl and her brother Benny. She is survived by her son, Jeff and two granddaughters, Jillian and Emily. She loved the outdoors and could always be found working in the yard or sunbathing. She worked the first part of her career doing home show plans for Decorama and Christmas Around the World at night while being a wonderful mom during the day. She spent the second part of her career as a mail carrier for the US Post Office. After retiring, she spent her time outside and with her family. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Boulevard, Hamilton, OH 45013 with Rev. Edwin Beck officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until time of the service. Burial will be in Butler County Memorial Park. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 28, 2020
