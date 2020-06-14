Barbara COFFEY

COFFEY, Barbara E. Age 73, of Yellow Springs, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was born on July 23, 1946, to the late Albert and Josephine A. Pitts (nee Mason). She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Coffey; son, Jonathan W. Coffey; grandson, Trevor A. Nared; son-in-law, Anthony G. Amey Sr.; brother, Anthony G. Pitts; and sister, Jane E. Pitts. Barbara is survived by her beloved daughter, Ginnifer M. Amey; grandsons, Tyrone Nared "J.R.", and Nathan Coffey; siblings, Albert Pitts, Jr., Gerald E. (Desna) Pitts; nieces, Tiffany E. Pitts, Brittany Pitts; nephews, Steven (Robin) Pitts, Thomas (Cheryl) Pitts, Mason G. (Mary) Pitts, Geoffrey E. Pitts; and a host of other family members and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm at United AME Church, 286 E. Church Street, Xenia, Ohio 45385. Celebration of Life will follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens at 12:30 pm. www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.