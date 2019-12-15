|
|
COLEMAN (Marker), Barbara Jane Age 87 of Yellow Springs (formerly of Dayton) passed peacefully after a brief illness on December 6, 2019, at Friends Care Assisted Living (her home) with in attendance. She was preceded in death by: her parents Elva and Ruth (Hollinger) Marker, husband Paul R. Coleman, brothers Robert C. Marker and George D. Marker, sisters Mary (Marker) Stocker and Dorothy Marker as well as grandson's Jesse R. Coleman and Daniel Coleman. Barbara was a proud member of Stivers High School class of 1951 and for years enjoyed luncheons and reunions with her special classmates. She spent many years as an associate with Schiff Shoes, Rike's Department Store and Elder Beerman's. She loved bowling, sewing, bingo, card games and local theater. Barb is survived by her three sons and their spouses: Clyde Coleman, Donald (Jenean) Coleman, Kenneth (Donna) Coleman, 4 grand children: Clara, Mitchell, Kaleb and Kelsi, 5 great-grand children: Noah, MaKayla, Ivan, Carter and Henry as well as numerous other cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. It was Barbara's wishes that services and burial be limited to immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to: , 324 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45420.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019