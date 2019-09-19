|
COLVIN, Barbara A. 65, of Columbus, Ohio and formerly of Springfield, Ohio passed away September 16, 2019. She was born July 24, 1954 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of Monroe and Loujessie (Avery) Colvin. Barbara received her Bachelors Degree From Wilberforce University and became a certified Drug Counselor. She was ordained as a reverand in 2004 and started St. Paul Prison Ministry. Barbara's memory will be cherished by her three children, Michael, Michelle and Myron; sister, Chris (Jesse) Stafford; brother, Gary (Vickie) Colvin, 23 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Shirley Chatman and three brothers, Harold, Ronnie and Furqan. Vistation is Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. in Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 19, 2019