Barbara CRABBE
1944 - 2020
CRABBE, Barbara Kay 76, of South Vienna, passed away in her home on Thursday evening, July 23, 2020. She was born in Mattoon, Illinois, on February 24, 1944, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Katherine (French) Willison. Barb retired from Big Bear Stores following 32 years of service. She was a member of Southgate Baptist Church. She was an avid supporter of Kenton Ridge High School athletics. She is survived by her husband of nearly 47 years, David D. Crabbe; children, Laura (Keith) Clay, Chris Daugherty, Rodney Daugherty, and Gina Massey; daughters-in-law, Lisa Daugherty and Shannon Hendrix; grandchildren, Ciara (Jake) Danley, Dustin (Tatiana) Daugherty, Zoie Daugherty, and Sydney and Sophie Clay; and great-grandson, Rex Danley. Also surviving are sisters, Patricia (James) Brown and Debbie Armstrong; brother, Ronnie (Nancy) Willison; sister-in-law and caregiver, Judy Kearns; special friends, Ted and Amy Galbreath; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Steve (Faith) Willison. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-8 p.m., Wednesday at Southgate Baptist Church. Barb's funeral service will be held in the church on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Bobby Hile presiding. Entombment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.


Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Southgate Baptist Church
JUL
30
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Southgate Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
