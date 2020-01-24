|
CRAYCRAFT, Barbara Jean 92, of Middletown, passed away on January 22, 2020 at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant. She was born in College Corner, Indiana on May 28, 1927 to parents John and Hilda (Knost) Duckett. Barbara was a registered nurse and had a distinguished career at Middletown Regional Hospital in different nursing positions. Together with her husband, Ray, she enjoyed traveling, playing golf and bridge, and entertaining. She was a founding member of St. Luke's Church of Middletown and a member of First Presbyterian Church for over 50 years. Barbara is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years, Ray Craycraft; daughters, Linda Rudolph (Tim) & Phyllis Ernst (Charles); grandchildren, Andrea Harvey (Joseph), Chuck Ernst (Jessica) & Max Rudolph; great grandchildren, Kendall Harvey & Dylan Harvey; nephews, Michael Duckett & Rodney Duckett; nieces, Marjorie Withrow & Arlene Thyen; and other loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ralph Duckett & Harry Duckett; and sisters, Mary Owens & Arizona Florer. Funeral Service will be Monday, January 27, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown with Rev. Michael Isaacs officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 11:00 - 12:00 at the funeral home. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery & Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 2910 Central Avenue, Middletown, OH 45044 - OR - Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant Grace Center, 225 Britton Lane, Monroe, OH 45050. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 24, 2020