Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA CULTICE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA CULTICE


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA CULTICE Obituary
CULTICE, Barbara K. 73, of Pitchin, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday morning, April 24, 2020. She was born in Springfield on December 27, 1946, the daughter of the late Charles and Sara (Hobson) Hoover. Barb was a graduate of Southeastern High School. She was a volunteer with 4-H for many years as well as the Women's Auxiliary of the Pitchin Fire Department. A life-long bowler, Barb was a member and officer of the Clark County Women's Bowling Association and in 2006, was inducted into the Springfield District Women's Bowling Association Hall of Fame. She enjoyed making jewelry and attending small craft shows. Barb is survived by her sons, Steven D. Cultice (Krystal Lawrence) and Terry L. (Renee) Cultice, both of Pitchin; six grandchildren, Brian J. Cultice, Tyler A. Cultice, Brittany (Justin) Salyers, Lacey Collins, Coral (Jeremy) Cox, and Walt (Brittany) Woomer; and twelve great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 50 years, Jerry L. Cultice in 2015; sister, Doris J. Sowers; and brother, Ronald Hoover. Private services will be observed at a later date and burial will be in Garlough Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pitchin Fire Department, 5467 Selma Pike, Springfield, Ohio 45502. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Download Now