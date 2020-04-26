|
CULTICE, Barbara K. 73, of Pitchin, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday morning, April 24, 2020. She was born in Springfield on December 27, 1946, the daughter of the late Charles and Sara (Hobson) Hoover. Barb was a graduate of Southeastern High School. She was a volunteer with 4-H for many years as well as the Women's Auxiliary of the Pitchin Fire Department. A life-long bowler, Barb was a member and officer of the Clark County Women's Bowling Association and in 2006, was inducted into the Springfield District Women's Bowling Association Hall of Fame. She enjoyed making jewelry and attending small craft shows. Barb is survived by her sons, Steven D. Cultice (Krystal Lawrence) and Terry L. (Renee) Cultice, both of Pitchin; six grandchildren, Brian J. Cultice, Tyler A. Cultice, Brittany (Justin) Salyers, Lacey Collins, Coral (Jeremy) Cox, and Walt (Brittany) Woomer; and twelve great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 50 years, Jerry L. Cultice in 2015; sister, Doris J. Sowers; and brother, Ronald Hoover. Private services will be observed at a later date and burial will be in Garlough Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pitchin Fire Department, 5467 Selma Pike, Springfield, Ohio 45502. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 26, 2020