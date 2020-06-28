DALTON, Barbara Bromm Age 91, (9/27/1928), passed away in peace at the Maple Knoll Village senior citizens community in Springdale, on Thursday, June 25th. Barbara was born in Evansville, IN, the daughter of the late Fred and Ruth Whittemore Bromm. She graduated from St. Katharine's, an Episcopal prep school for girls in Davenport, Iowa, and had additional education at Purdue University (West Lafayette, IN) and the Leland Powers School of Radio and Theater (Boston, MA). She is survived by her son, Dirk Q. Allen, of Oxford. She was preceded in death by her parents; by her son, Craig T. Allen; her brother, Fred Bromm of Roanoke, VA., and her first husband, the father of her two sons, Ross H. Allen. She was also widowed twice John H. Rice (1985) and Robert Dalton (2008). Barbara had an engaging, outgoing personality and made friends easily. She was very active in various community efforts during her lifetime in the Junior Women's League during her years living in suburban Cleveland (1951 to 1964), and subsequently in Greater Cincinnati the Cincinnati Woman's Club, the Glendale Village Gardeners and the Monday Class of Glendale. She also enjoyed her years on the kitchen committee at Christ Church Glendale in the mid-1960s. She cared about the people in her life and always enjoyed today while looking forward to tomorrow. Private funeral at Christ Church Glendale, through Hodapp Funeral Home, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorials would be welcome to the Cincinnati Woman's Club, Maple Knoll Village or Stephen T. Badin High School.



