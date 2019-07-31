Home

DEHART (Kuns), Barbara Age 65, of Dayton, peacefully passed away July 28, 2019 surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her mom Betty. Survived by her loving husband Dennis of 14 years, dad Marvin (Karen) , twin sister Sally, brother Mark (Rebecca), sister Paige (Luke), 2 sister-in-law's Beverly (Mike), Shannah, stepson Dennis Jr, stepdaughter Denessa. She was a loving aunt to Adrienne, Michelle, Jenny, Robert, Victoria and Everly, great aunt to Desiree, Christopher, Kendall, Jackson, Devin, Derek, Cierra, Samuel and Savannah. Loved her 5 fur babies Sandy, Carmel, Brandy, Max and Simon. The family would like to thank Sycamore Hospital staff for their exceptional care and support during this difficult time and her Oncologist at Kettering Cancer Center. Barbara's ashes will be coming home to the Dehart's house. A private service for immediate family will be held Aug. 10, 12:0012:30. Immediately following, family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life 12:305:00, the Dehart's home 1264 S. Elm St West Carrollton.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 31, 2019
