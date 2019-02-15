DICKSON (Matlock), Barbara Jean Of New Carlisle (Park Layne) passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019 after a brief but ferocious battle with Cancer. She was born August 30, 1934 in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of Dorothy and Albert Matlock. Barbara was a woman of quiet faith who practiced it, amongst other ways, by being open and accepting of people of all walks of life. Barbara was a loving stay at home mom to her children but as they grew older, joined the workforce and retired from Security National Bank, Medway, Ohio. She loved history and was a docent for the Frank Lloyd Wright Westcott House in Springfield for many years. She was an avid gardener and her flowers were the envy of many. She was the infamous "Park Layne Twinkie lady", passing out Twinkies for Trick-or-Treat for the past 47 years. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Joseph Dickson, her brother, Dale Matlock, sister, Joann Baer, and great granddaughter, Natalie Miller. She is survived by her sister, Carolyn Dubose of Longview, TX., daughters, Bonnie Shanks of New Carlisle, Barbara Jo (Bill) Kohn of Donnelsville, Kathy (Ken) Harris of Medway, and son, Chris Dickson (Husband Bill Casale) of Phoenix, AZ. Barbara had nine grandchildren, Christina Kahn, Nate (Lori) Linder, Shawn (Lara) Harris, Jon (Alicia) Kem, Matthew (Samantha) Kohn, Kimberly (Jamie) Miller, Kelly Linder, Zachary Kohn, Ethan Kohn and 18 (soon to be 20) great grandchildren and her beloved Dachshund, Maggie. Friends may call from 5:00PM to 8:00PM Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio with services to be held at 10:00AM Monday, February 18, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made and the Humane Society of Clark County. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary