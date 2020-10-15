Barbara DIEHL

DIEHL, Barbara J. Barbara J. Diehl, age 89 of Darrtown, Ohio, passed away November 18, 2019, at Woodland Country Manor, Oxford, Ohio, after a brief battle with cancer. Barbara was born in Plainfield, Indiana, to the late Howard and Netta (Moon) Cronk. She is survived by her cousin Harold Thomas (Barbara), sons Ed Diehl (Rebecca) and Eric Diehl (Jennifer), grandchildren Morgan Guinn, Erin Diehl, Patrick Diehl, Gwynneth Diehl, Danielle Diehl Fulton, Jessica Diehl, and Logan Diehl. Barbara graduated from Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1952. Barbara was married to Dr. T. Handley Diehl on June 7, 1952, in Stout Memorial Meetinghouse on the Earlham College campus. She earned a master's degree in Remedial Teaching from Miami University at Oxford, Ohio, in 1975. A spring (when all the flowers are blooming) memorial service to celebrate Barbara's life and achievements is planned for 2021 at the Community Arts Center, 10 S College Ave., Oxford, OH 45056. Her achievements awards and interests, Citizen of the Year Award from the Kiwanis Club, 2020, Lifetime fundraising for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society over $80,000, Fundraiser and participant: MS Walk 1993-2018, Fundraiser and participant: Crop Walk 1991-2018, Music: choral singing, clarinet, piano, Wildlife, especially birds, Flower gardening, Women's Music Club 1965-2019, Oxford Community Band 1987-2019, Des Fleurs Garden Club 1991-2019, Electoral Poll Worker 14 years, Meals on Wheels 24 years, Assistant Teacher at Hannah House Nursery School (Miami University) 1970-1982, Caregiver for Handley Diehl 9 years, 4 months at home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the following: Charity (not defined) American Friends Service Committee (AFSC), Oxford Friends Meeting. Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home serving the family.



