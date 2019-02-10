DOLPH, Barbara Shearn Age 49, Middletown, Ohio passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Middletown, OH on January 1, 1970 to James and Kathy (Anness) Lowe. Barbie graduated from Middletown High School in 1988. She received a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from Miami University, Oxford, OH where she played on the tennis team. She was Manager and a Partner of Associated Imaging Services, Springboro OH for the last 12 years. Barbie was preceded in death by her mother. She is survived by her daughters, Alexis and Samantha Dolph; her father; her aunt, Susan (Anness) Lane; her two dogs Olive and Oscar, and her cats. Barbie's family would especially like to thank Dr. Nkeiruka Okoye, Dr, Ryan Steinmetz, and her oncology nurse, Tami Barlage who helped her survive Stage 4 cancer for three years at the Premier Cancer Center. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Entombment will be at the Woodside Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to P.A.W.S. or the . Published in Journal-News on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary