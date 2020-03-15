|
DURALL, Barbara Jean Age 93, of Miamisburg, Ohio (formerly of New Carlisle) went to be with the Lord on March 10, 2020. She was born in Graham, Kentucky on February 13,1927 to Mabel and Alton Lovell. She attended Western Kentucky University, and taught in a one-room schoolhouse. She was a true Rosie the Riveter, having worked at General Electric in Owensboro, Kentucky during World War II. After her marriage, she moved to Ohio where she found her true calling as a devoted wife and mother of four children. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of New Carlisle for over 60 years. She enjoyed reading, shopping, tea parties, telling stories, sitting on her front porch, and cheering on the Wright State Raider and Kentucky Wildcat basketball teams. When her children were young, she volunteered in the school libraries and as a PTO president for several terms. She is survived by her children: Steve (Vicki) Durall, Teresa Jean "Jeannie" Hollingsworth, Cindy (Gary) Gulden, Emily (James) Monnin; grandchildren: Jon Durall, Jason (Dixie) Brookins, Amanda (Mike) Dunphy, Rebecca Gulden, Christina (Nate) Weaver, Anne Monnin, Katherine Monnin, and Elisabeth Monnin; seven great grandchildren: Brittany Brookins Bates, Christian Brookins, Austin Dunphy, Katelyn Dunphy, Elijah Weaver, Levi Weaver, Eliza Weaver, and many special friends including her beloved "Ruth Class" at the First Baptist Church and her dedicated caregivers and staff at Sycamore Glen Retirement Community. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years Willie Gerald Durall, her parents Alton and Mabel Lovell, sister Chauncey Loftus, daughter-in-law Carol Dorn Durall, son-in-law Mike Hollingsworth, and granddaughter-in-law Sunshine Brewer. Funeral services to be held at the First Baptist Church of New Carlisle with visitation on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. and funeral services on Thursday, March 19 at 10:00 a.m., with Rev. Curt Sharbaugh officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the First Baptist Church of New Carlisle designated for Southern Baptist Missions. Arrangements by the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020