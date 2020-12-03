1/
Barbara DWIRE
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DWIRE, Barbara

Age 83 of Germantown, passed away November 30, 2020, at Soin Medical Center. She was born in Germantown, OH, to the late Raymond and Evelyn (Dursch) McIntosh, graduated from Germantown High School class of 1955 and was a member of Germantown United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crafts, camping, spending time with her family, and was a member of the Red Hat Society in Germantown. Along with her

parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Dire, her brother Don McIntosh, her sisters Marilyn Williams and Donna May McIntosh. She is survived by her children Scott (Michaela Anne) Dire, Allen Dire, April (Robert) Turck, grandchildren Mallory (Mark) Fry, Lee Turck, Alivia Dire,

great-grandchildren Lina and Rory Fry, and her brother Paul Arthur McIntosh. The funeral service will be private with

burial at Germantown Union Cemetery. Serving the family is Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St.

Germantown, OH. Online condolences can be made at


www.arpprootfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arpp & Root Funeral Home
29 N Main St
Germantown, OH 45327
(937) 855-2011
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Arpp & Root Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved