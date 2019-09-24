|
WAPPNER, Barbara E. "Bobbie" 82, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Springfield Regional Medical Center following a year-long battle with Myelodysplastic Syndrome. She was born on November 6, 1936 in Summit, New Jersey, daughter of the late Erhard Dreher and Marie Kleidjerman. Bobbie was a devoted member of First Lutheran Church, where she served in many different ministries. She also was a founding member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority chapter at Wittenberg University, and was involved with Junior Service League, Jaycee Wives Club, Rainbow Kitchen, the Cerebral Palsy Clinic and served as a Girl Scout leader. She was an avid gardener. Her love of cooking for family was passed down to her children. Bobbie is survived by her two children, Debbie (Christopher) Wallace and David (Bette) Wappner; Grandchildren Claire Rockwell, Philip Wappner, Ellen Carroll and Ryan Young; Niece Kathleen McCurdy; Nephews Patrick, Michael and Daniel Bennett. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Wappner in 1995 and her special friend Paul Miller in 2018. Paul's children Mark and Cindy also survive. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 11am to Noon in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of life will begin at Noon with Pastor Alyssa Mazzei officiating. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Cerebral Palsy Foundationat www.your cpf.org. Online expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com
