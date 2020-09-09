1/
BARBARA ECKSTRAND
1923 - 2020
ECKSTRAND (Brumbaugh nee Warren), Barbara Barbara Warren (Brumbaugh) Eckstrand, age 97, of Springfield (formerly Xenia), OH, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2020, surrounded by family. After having lived at Wooded Glen in Springfield, she spent her last week at her daughter Katherine's home visiting with her children and grandchildren. She was born June 30, 1923, in Evanston, Illinois, the daughter of Delmar Warren and Lillian (Jonas) Warren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon A. Eckstrand (December 5, 2006). Her first husband, Denford Allen Brumbaugh, Jr., was killed in action during WWII in 1944. She is survived by her children, Steve (Irene) Eckstrand of Rockville, MD; David (Tracy) Eckstrand of Rochester, NY; Katherine (Ed Weisenbach) Eckstrand of Springfield, OH; and Judy (Dave) Green of Xenia; grandchildren, Nathan, Kristen and Laurel Eckstrand; Emily and Anders Eckstrand; Joel Shear; and Kelsey and Joshua Sutton; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Katherine (Roth) Holtz of Kenosha, WI; as well as many additional blended family members. Barbara had a smile for everyone, a great ear for listening, and always put others before herself. Not one to seek the limelight, she quietly befriended many people of all ages during her long life. She will be remembered for her delightful "Betty White" sense of humor and creative table decorations for numerous events. Barbara was very active in her Xenia community. Contributions can be made in her name to the Xenia Community Schools Foundation, Hospice of Dayton, or Faith Community United Methodist Church. A memorial will be held at a later date when people can gather safely. (McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc.)

Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
McColaugh Funeral Home
September 8, 2020
Beautiful spirit — inside and out!! Impossible to forget!! Peace and love to all the bereaved!!
Doretha
Friend
September 7, 2020
I know Kelsey loved her soo very much and talked about her all the time. I know She loved Kelsey, very much too. God bless you.
Diane Johns (Kelsey&Rob's Aunt)
Family
