Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Faulder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Faulder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Faulder Obituary
FAULDER, Barbara J. 80, a lifetime resident of Springfield, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was born April 11, 1940, in Springfield, the daughter of the late William and Helen (Stickney) Cave. Barb graduated from Springfield High School, Class of 1958. She married the love of her life William "Bill" Faulder on June 25, 1966. Barb worked as a Secretary for the Springfield City School District for 29 years, retiring from North High School in 2004. She was a former member of First United Church of Christ for over fifty years and currently a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. Barb loved her family deeply and was always kind, caring and willing to help others. She is survived by her husband of 53 years William "Bill" Faulder; daughter Jill Faulder; sister Joyce Cave; grandchildren Caleb and Hannah McOwen; brother-in-law & sister-in-law Jim and Debbie Faulder; and special cousins Janet Sutorius and Margi Stickney. A private gathering will be held with burial in Ferncliff Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church or Ohio's Hospice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -