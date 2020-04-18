|
FAULDER, Barbara J. 80, a lifetime resident of Springfield, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was born April 11, 1940, in Springfield, the daughter of the late William and Helen (Stickney) Cave. Barb graduated from Springfield High School, Class of 1958. She married the love of her life William "Bill" Faulder on June 25, 1966. Barb worked as a Secretary for the Springfield City School District for 29 years, retiring from North High School in 2004. She was a former member of First United Church of Christ for over fifty years and currently a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. Barb loved her family deeply and was always kind, caring and willing to help others. She is survived by her husband of 53 years William "Bill" Faulder; daughter Jill Faulder; sister Joyce Cave; grandchildren Caleb and Hannah McOwen; brother-in-law & sister-in-law Jim and Debbie Faulder; and special cousins Janet Sutorius and Margi Stickney. A private gathering will be held with burial in Ferncliff Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church or Ohio's Hospice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020