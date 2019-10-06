|
|
FENTON, Barbara Ann Age 76 of Dayton, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 3, 2019. She was born January 1, 1943 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Andrew and Anna Papanek. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her children's father, Allen Fenton Jr. Barbara is survived by her children: Mark (Brenda) Fenton, Wyatt Fenton and Mary Ann (Jim) McComas; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and one on the way; brother, Andrew (Linda) Papanek; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Barbara retired from Citizen's Bank of Degraff, where she was a bank teller for many years. She enjoyed reading, loved Elvis Presley and spending time with her dog, Roxie. Celebration of life will be announced. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Barbara or leave a special message to her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019