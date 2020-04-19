|
|
FITZWATER, Barbara J. 81, of Springfield, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 peacefully in her home. Barb was born December 31, 1938 in Springfield, Ohio to William John and Isabelle Jeannette (Waigand) Hamilton. She was a member of St. Teresa Church. Survivors include her loving husband of 64 years, Larry Fitzwater, Sr.; four children, Linda (John) Klenke, Larry (Sandy) Fitzwater, Jr., John (Cindy) Fitzwater and Greg (Kim Ackley) Fitzwater; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer, Jeffrey, Elizabeth (Brian), Sarah (Bert), Lauren, Charity, Colby, Kristen, Amanda, Dalton and Ellie; 9 great-grandchildren; two siblings, Margaret "Peggy" Potts and William "Billy" Hamilton; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Janet Dolihite. Barb made a successful career for herself at Credit Life, during which she earned her Associate degree in Information Technology from Clark State, and finished out her career retiring from Rittal. She was an active member of the Springfield community. She belonged to many organizations including the Eagles 397, St. Teresa's Parish Council, and Catholic Central Boosters. She was elected as secretary of the BPOE Elks 51 and served for several years. She also volunteered her time as secretary for the Springfield Women's Bowling Association, the Catholic Women's College Club, as well as volunteered her time in St. Teresa's parish office. She has a passion for bowling and was the first woman in Clark County to bowl a 700 (712), which led to her being inducted onto the Springfield District Women's Bowling Hall of Fame in 1989. She was a member of St. Teresa's choir and looked forward to singing every Christmas Eve. Anyone who truly knew her knew of her love for karaoke, specifically the lovely Patsy Cline, just like her mother before her. Above all she was best known as a dedicated, loving, and proud mother and grandmother. Whether it was coaching her kids' CYO softball team, attending all sports and school events, or hosting every Christmas, she was always a strong presence in our lives and will be greatly missed. A Memorial Mass to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. Until then, memorial contributions may be made to St. Teresa Church. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 19, 2020