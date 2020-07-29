FITZWATER, Barbara J. 81, of Springfield, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020. Barb was born December 31, 1938, to William John and Isabelle Jeannette (Waigand) Hamilton. A small Mass will be held at St. Teresa Church on Saturday, August 1st at 10 am. If attending, please be aware we will be social distancing and masks are mandatory. As much as we would love to see all of our family and friends it also important to us that everyone stays safe. We will be planning a gathering to celebrate and honor her amazing life and the lives she has touched when it is safe for us to do so. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this time. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store