1/
Barbara FITZWATER
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FITZWATER, Barbara J. 81, of Springfield, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020. Barb was born December 31, 1938, to William John and Isabelle Jeannette (Waigand) Hamilton. A small Mass will be held at St. Teresa Church on Saturday, August 1st at 10 am. If attending, please be aware we will be social distancing and masks are mandatory. As much as we would love to see all of our family and friends it also important to us that everyone stays safe. We will be planning a gathering to celebrate and honor her amazing life and the lives she has touched when it is safe for us to do so. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this time. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Teresa Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Conroy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved