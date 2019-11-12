|
FLORA, Barbara 76, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born January 12, 1943 in Huntington, WV the daughter of Donald and Earline Curry. Barb loved animals especially her cats and enjoyed painting ceramics. Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Gary E. Flora; two children, Felicia (Boyce) Black and Gary M. Flora; two grandchildren, Brandon (Sarah) Black and Destiny Flora; one great granddaughter, Charlotte Black; three siblings, Carmelita Hawthorne, Larry (Barbara) Curry and Van (Sharon) Curry and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Rebecca Lynn and a brother, Ernest Curry. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Burlington, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to The Animal Welfare League of Clark County. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 12, 2019