Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara FLORA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara FLORA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara FLORA Obituary
FLORA, Barbara 76, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born January 12, 1943 in Huntington, WV the daughter of Donald and Earline Curry. Barb loved animals especially her cats and enjoyed painting ceramics. Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Gary E. Flora; two children, Felicia (Boyce) Black and Gary M. Flora; two grandchildren, Brandon (Sarah) Black and Destiny Flora; one great granddaughter, Charlotte Black; three siblings, Carmelita Hawthorne, Larry (Barbara) Curry and Van (Sharon) Curry and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Rebecca Lynn and a brother, Ernest Curry. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Burlington, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to The Animal Welfare League of Clark County. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -