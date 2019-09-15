Home

Barbara FORD


1936 - 2019
FORD, Barbara Jean Age 83 of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Fort Hamilton Hospital. She was born on March 27, 1936 in Hartsville, TN, the daughter of the late Willie E. and Elsie B. (Butler) Cook. Barbara is survived by her husband of 68 years, Charles "Charlie" Ford; grandchildren, Ashley Michelle Ford, Austin Keith Ford, and Alexander Charles Ford; and great-grandchild, Anakin. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Charles Keith Ford; and seven siblings. A Memorial Service will be held at 12pm on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. Interment of Cremains will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 15, 2019
