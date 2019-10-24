|
|
FRANKE, Barbara K. Age 87, of Washington Township, OH, passed away on Monday, October, 21, 2019. She was born in Oxford, OH, to the late Edward and Lillian (Greschel) Kolb. Barbara is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Dr. Milton E. Franke, loving daughters, Susan (Andrew) Krott of Cincinnati, OH, and Judy L. Franke of Fort Lauderdale, FL, and dear grandchildren, Matthew and Sarah Krott. She is also survived by her brother, John E. Kolb (Patricia) of Tyler, TX, and her cousin, Ruth Ann Morgan of Kettering, OH. She was preceded in death by her brother Clyde A. Kolb. Barbara graduated from Miami University in 1953 with a Bachelor of Science degree majoring in dietetics. Following graduation, she was employed by the Ohio Bell Telephone Company as a dietitian and the state of Delaware school system. The joys of her life were her family and friends, church, traveling and volunteering in the community. She cherished the trips she took throughout the US and abroad with her husband and family. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed gardening, cross-country skiing and painting. She was a longtime member of Normandy United Methodist Church, P.E.O. Chapter CV, Progressive Mothers Club and the Miami Valley Cross-country Ski Club. She served on the executive committee of the Miami University Alumni Association Hughes Society and held numerous leadership roles with her volunteer organizations. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10 AM followed by a celebration of life service at 11 AM at Normandy United Methodist Church, 450 West Alex-Bell Road. Remembrances may be made to the Normandy United Methodist Church Endowment Fund or . Share your condolences with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 24, 2019