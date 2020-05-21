|
FRANKLIN, Barbara A. Age 79, of Dayton departed this life on May 16, 2020. The Scottdale, GA native worked at Elder Beerman for 33 years. A member of Shiloh Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 60 years, Sgt. Gale Franklin, one grandson. Survived by daughter Jacqueline (James) Moore, two grandsons, one granddaughter, four great-grandchildren; two siblings and other relatives and friends. Private Family Services with Rev. Dr. Marcettes Cunningham, officiating. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 21, 2020