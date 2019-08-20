|
FREEMAN, Barbara 77, of Springfield, Ohio passed away on August 14, 2019 at Whispering Pines Nursing Home. She was born August 19, 1941 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of Clarence and Fannie (Wilson) Freeman. She was preceded in death by her parents; one stepbrother Edward Jones. Service will be held on Wednesday August 21, 2019 at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home 823 South Yellow Springs, Street Springfield, Ohio. Service at 10:30 am with Pastor Minnie Bethel officiating. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery Springfield, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 20, 2019