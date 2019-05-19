GIBBS (Clawson), Barbara Anne August 29, 1917 April 9, 2019 Barbara peacefully left this plane of existence at the age of 101. Born in Sidney, Ohio, she lived a long life dedicated to her family, books, writing, poetry, and lifelong learning. Always curious and introspective, she was an observer of life and the people around her which were the inspiration for her poems and short stories. Poems were her first love. She always said, "Poetry saved my life". One of eleven children, born to Margaret Anne (Taylor) Clawson and Clyde Clayton Clawson, and raised during the lean years of the Depression, she found escape and freedom in books and they became her lifelong friends. She surrounded her own children with books, music, art and poetry, enriching their lives. She was a wonderful cook and nurtured us all with love and homemade meals. She believed all were equal and everyone deserved a life of dignity, respect and opportunity. She spent her working years at the old White Baking Company, The Hooven and Allison Company and Liberal Markets, working as a bookkeeper. She is survived by two daughters, Susan (Doug Phillips) of Dayton, and Jill (Allen) Doepel of Seattle. She was preceded in death by her daughter Anita, and her husband Johnny. She was a constant, steady presence for those she loved, and we will forever miss her gentle heart and open mind, her curious, thoughtful intellect and humble grace. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary