GILLENWATER, Barbara Jean Age 87 of Centerville passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Bethany Village. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Gillenwater, in 1999. She is survived by four children: Cheri Richards and husband John of Huber Heights, Fredrick Gillenwater and wife Donita of Sidney, Renae Gillenwater of Columbus and David Gillenwater and wife Lori of Huber Heights. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Fredrick Gillenwater and wife Sarah, Angie Lizza and husband Tony, Sara Haunty, Jason Haunty and fiancé Kristi Burkitt, Erica Gillenwater, Conner Gillenwater and Olivia Harger, and four great-grandchildren; Zada Gillenwater, Finley Gillenwater, Daniel and Adalynn. The family wishes to thank the staff of Garden View at Bethany Village for the loving care provided to their mother during her time there. Funeral services will be held privately with Barbara's son, Fredrick Gillenwater, officiating. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 14, 2020