GORDON, Barbara Age 89 of Hamilton, Ohio was born October 14, 1930 to George and Anna Langenbucher and passed away Wednesday March 25, 2020. She was a 1948 graduate of Hamilton High School. She married Bill Gordon and to this union had three children, Danny, Melanie, and Sherry. She loved her children, her yard, and home decorating. Barbara also leaves behind two wonderful granddaughters Tracey and Tiffany. There will be a private service for Barbara at her family's convenience. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 28, 2020