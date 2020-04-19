|
GRAVES (Swan), Barbara Passed away peacefully to her everlasting reward in heaven on April 10, 2020. Barbara was born on March 4, 1944 in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, William and Louise Swan and by her brother Alan. Barbara is survived by her husband Joseph, to whom she was married for fifty one precious years, and children Matthew (Kate) and Christine Skidmore (Chris) and seven grandchildren Taylor (Sadie), Kathryn Buttermore (Spencer), Michael, Annabelle, Jack, Elizabeth and Caroline. Barbara also is survived by her brother William Swan (Sandy) and sister Virginia Hammond (Steve). Barbara spent thirty one years as the "center" of a military family. With poise, grace, empathy, and an infectious sense of humor, Barbara always was ready, willing and able to volunteer to assist and mentor military families. Although her children always came first, Barbara also made a difference as an elementary school teacher. A graduate of the University of Dayton, Barbara taught in schools in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, Kentucky, and in Department of Defense Dependent Schools overseas in Germany. In her seventy six years, as a fun loving student, as a school teacher, as a mother and grandmother and as a military spouse who traveled throughout the United States and Europe, Barbara touched the lives of many. She was a bright light of warmth, kindness and humility who's loving and giving nature and gentle spirit will be missed by her family and her many friends. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic there will be no public viewing or gathering. Interment will be private at the convenience of the immediate family. The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers and nurses of Brighton Gardens' Reminiscence Memory Care and the special nurses and aides of for the compassionate and loving care shown for and given to Barbara. The family would also like to thank the many friends-from grade school, high school, college, and the Army who loved and supported Barbara throughout her long goodbye. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to either 324 Wilmington Avenue Dayton, OH 45420, or Alzheimer's Disease Research 22512 Gateway Center Drive, PO Box 1950 Clarksburg, MD 20871-1950. Arrangements in care of Newcomer Centerville Chapel. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 19, 2020