Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
Barbara GREENE


1939 - 2019
Barbara GREENE Obituary
GREENE, Barbara L. Age 79, of West Carrollton, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at . She was born September 26, 1939 in Franklin, Ohio the daughter of the late Fred and Mary Hatfield. Barbara retired from Goodwill after numerous years of dedicated service. She was a talented painter who also enjoyed crafting. Most of all she loved spending time with all her family. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Greene; sisters, Helen Hatfield, Sarah Ellis, Beverly Blevins and Viola McClung; son-in-law, Samuel Evans. Barbara is survived by her children, Rebecca "Becky" Evans; Pam (John "Junior") Wilson and Troy (Diane) Greene; 4 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Rick Hatfield; along with numerous extended family and friends. Family will receive friends on Thursday, July 11, 2018 from 5:00-8:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., where a funeral will be held 11:00 am, Friday, July 12, 2019. Her grandson, Joe Wilson will officiate her service. Burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 7, 2019
