Barbara GRIER
GRIER, Barbara J.

Age 79, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Grandview Medical Center. Barbara was a member of Christian Life

Center. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Eddie L; brother, James Jr.;

sisters, Dorothy, Josephine & Rocene. Barbara is survived by her daughters, Vera L. Talley

& Mattie D. Grier-Pennington; son & daughter-in-law,

Lawrence "Rosey" & Iris Grier; 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and many other relatives & friends. Due to COVID-19 concerns there will be no public service. Any cards for condolences may be sent to the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dayton Veterans Affairs Hospice or The Salvation Army Food Pantry in Barbara's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Marker & Heller Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5844 Old Troy Pike
Huber Heights, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
