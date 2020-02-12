Home

1936 - 2020
HALE, Barbara Jean Of Hamilton, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Fort Hamilton Hospital. She was born on February 15, 1936, in Winchester, Kentucky to the late Chester Clay and Ella {Pelfrey} Adams. Barbara is survived by her children Terry (Maria) Hale, Chris Hale, Mark Hale, and Laura Hale; grandsons Jesus "Tyler" Hale and Frankie Ward; brothers Jerry (Shirley) Adams and Ricky (Janice) Adams. She was preceded in death by her husband of many years, Clement Hale and siblings Phyllis Vinnedge and Carol Boyd. At the request of the family, funeral services will be private. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 12, 2020
