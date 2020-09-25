1/1
BARBARA HARLOW
HARLOW, Barbara Kay


Age 69, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on September 21, 2020. She was born

on December 16, 1950, in

Springfield, Ohio, to Marilyn (Knepper) and Ernest Shuman. She is reunited with her husband of 46 years, Greg Harlow. She is survived by their

children, Don Gregory (Angela) Harlow, Jr. of Spring Hill, FL, and Jennifer R. Harlow (Gene) Bowshier of Springfield. She was a loving grandmother to Chelsea Nelson (Lee), Gene Gregory Bowshier, Jonathan, Nicholas and Jacob Harlow, Charles Cole, Jacob Bowshier, Austin and Samantha Harlow. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Beau Nelson, Blake, Rylee, and Dallas Harlow, Jaxx Bowshier and Gunner Cole. In addition, she is survived by her siblings, Beverly (Tom) Cummings, Jan Shuman and James Shuman; mother-in-law, Katherine Sue Harlow; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Greg; sister, Judy; and brother, Bob. Barbara was a devoted homemaker to her family. She retired from Kroger after over 30 years of service and was a dear friend to many. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 1-2p.m. with service beginning at 2p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Pastor Dave

Augustus will be officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill

Burial Park. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 25, 2020.
