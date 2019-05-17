HAUSKNECHT, Barbara 74, of Miamisburg, passed away on May 15, 2019. She was born December 21, 1944 in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Richard P. and Mary A. (Braegger) White. She retired from NCR. Barbara was very athletic and an avid sports participant in softball, golf and bowling. She was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church. Survivors include her husband of thirty-two years, Louie Hausknecht; brother John White; sister Margaret (Jack) Butts; four nephews Joe, Johnny, James and Jerry Butts; six great-nieces; friends Rosemary "Rosie" Cox and Joan Ruetschle and numerous other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE FUNERAL HOME, Miamisburg. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Adalbert Catholic Church, 1511 Valley Street, Dayton with Fr. Anthony Cutcher celebrant. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com Published in Dayton Daily News on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary